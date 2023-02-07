Jonathan Price, age 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, in Seattle, Wash., after a lingering illness.
He was born Feb. 7, 1962, in New Haven, Conn.
He grew up in Flint and East Lansing, Mich., and spent many summers visiting the family home in Sandwich, N.H., where he also lived for some time as an adult.
Jonathan was a former resident of Conway and Tamworth, N.H., where he enjoyed walking in the woods and visiting folks during his visits to local cafes with his beloved dog Tick. His friends remember him as a deep thinker who loved reading and thinking and talking about ideas, often sharing a unique perspective.
He loved music and movies and travel, and lived in many different places in the United States and traveled extensively in China.
In his younger days when he wanted to go someplace new, he would scan the travel sections of newspapers and rule out any place that was being written about as he figured it would be full of tourists.
Jonathan was a kind person and often very generous in helping others. Having worked in information technology services at Duke University, he volunteered his expertise to local non-profits in the Mount Washington Valley, including Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
During his last months, he was lovingly cared for by family in the Pacific Northwest.
He is survived by his parents, Kashala Hill and David Price; two siblings, Cynthia Price and Ben Price; and nieces and nephews, Sequoia and Naomi Price-Lazarus, Courtney Ketterman and Benjamin Price, Jr. He will also be greatly missed by his dear friend, Terry Leavitt of North Conway.
A service was held Jan. 30 in Auburn, Wash. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Return Home Green Funeral Home in Auburn, Wash.
Donations in Jonathan’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org).
(0) comments
