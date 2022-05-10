John Edward "Gunny" Smith passed away Nov. 8, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Wichita, Kans., to Mary Marjory (Thomson) Mitchell; she remarried to Wilfrid Morrow Smith when John was 1 year old. Wilfrid adopted John and raised him as his son.
Nicknamed "Skeet" by his Kansas family, as a teen he raced horses and played bass drum in the Midland Pipe Band.
John joined the Marine Corps in 1953. He was a Korean era, Vietnam veteran serving 18 months in Vietnam in 1966-67, and then was stationed at Parris Island, S.C., as a drill instructor.
Later, he qualified for the Marine Corps shooting team in 1971 where he won a gold medal for pistol and a silver medal for rifle in competition. He retired as a Gunnery Sgt. in 1973.
Known to many as "Gunny," he was reinstated to full active duty when he volunteered again in 1990-91 during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm where he served stateside in a support capacity. Gunny completed his bachelor of science degree at New Hampshire College and worked counseling Vietnam vets while helping them get and keep gainful employment.
As proud as he was to serve his country in the Marine Corps, through the mid-1970s until the early 2000s, Gunny worked in law enforcement for the N.H. State Police as an Auxiliary Trooper, with the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Department as a deputy, at the Hampton Police Department for 18 years as a summer special at the beach and finally with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. and Ossipee Police Department until he retired fully.
Gunny was passionate about and very active in the Scottish community for over 30 years cultivating close friendships around the world.
He is predeceased by his son Dan who passed in 1984.
He is survived by his sister Sally Burchell and her husband, John, of Huntsville Texas.; his sister Meg Hayes and her husband, Rick; his sons, John of California; and Douglas and David both in New Hampshire; his granddaughter Ashley McCraner and her husband, Jarred, soon to be of Minnesota; grandsons, Ryan of California; Dan and Greg both in New Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Collin and Kendall soon to be of Minnesota; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
Calling hours will be Saturday, May 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A military graveside service will be held Monday, May 16, at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
