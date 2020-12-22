Jane (Dockett) Lane of South Burlington, Vt., formerly of Ridge Road in Jackson, N.H., died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, St. Albans, Vt.
Jane and her late husband, James Robert Lane, were well known alpine skiers in the Mount Washington Valley, particularly on the slopes of Wildcat, Attitash, Bretton Woods and Sunday River. They were masters at the art of synchronized skiing, with husband Bob in the lead and Jane just a foot or so behind, mimicking her husband perfectly, turn for turn.
Asked how they managed such identical form, Bob once quipped, "I just ski; Janie does the hard part."
In the off ski season, the two enjoyed hiking in the surrounding White Mountains, completing many of the 4,000-foot peaks. They were avid canoeists, spending many days on the Androscoggin River and Lake Umbagog in the northern part of New Hampshire.
Over the years, Jane's and Bob's adventurous spirits took them to hike and ski in Colorado, California, Wyoming, Alaska, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Canada, Switzerland, France, Italy, Mexico and Chile.
Born in Lowell, Mass., daughter of the late Edward F. and Margaret (Castles) Dockett, Jane attended Dracut, Mass., schools. She graduated from Dracut High in 1957 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in biology at Emmanuel College in Boston. She continued her education at Salem (Ma.) State University where she received a master's degree in education.
Jane's entire career as an educator was spent in the Dracut public schools system where she taught biology. Later, she served the Dracut system as a special education evaluator.
After retirement, Jane and Bob moved to Jackson three decades ago, having long sense fallen in love with the Mount Washington Valley as frequent visitors to ski, canoe and hike.
Both were supporters of the Native American culture, frequenting powwows in the region.
Jane leaves two sisters, Dorothy Stumpf and brother-in-law, Bernard Stumpf, of Westerly, R.I.; and Virginia Johnson and brother-in-law, Alexander Johnson, of Plymouth, Mass.; a brother-in-law Walter Bacigalupo and his wife, Norma McGowan, of Pelham, N.H.; 13 nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Jane was the identical twin of the late Margaret Copley of Dracut and sister of the late Mary Bacigalupo of Lowell.
Services and burial will be held next Summer at the Lane family grave site in Forest Glade Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. Gifford Funeral Home, Ridge, Vt., is assisting.
