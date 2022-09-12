James "Jim" Alton Lane passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Jim was the eldest son of Alton and Theresa (Pendexter) Lane. He was a proud New Hampshire native. He grew up in Bartlett, N.H., and graduated in the class of 1956. There, he met the love of his life, Jackie Morey, and started a nearly 60-year storybook romance to the envy of many.
Jim prided himself in the service of others and as a young man he served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He then proceeded to enter his lifelong career as a steward of the N.H. State Parks, where he remained for over 40 years.
Jim was manager of Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, N.H., for 33 years with his wife, Jackie, by his side as his administrative assistant. During his time with parks, he served on numerous boards and committees that related to the betterment and conservation of parks and recreation. He was appointed the southeast regional manager and served in this role for several years until his retirement.
Upon his retirement, he and Jackie traveled up and down the east coast visiting historic and civil war sites on the way to and from their home in New Port Richey, Fla.
A man of strong faith, he was a member of the Congregational Church in Pembroke, N.H., for a number of years but always held a place in his heart for the Bartlett Union Congregational Church. This is the church in which he was raised and taught Sunday school in his youth. It is also where he and Jackie were wed in 1959.
In his spare time, Jim loved going to the beach, woodworking and making candy and treats to give to his friends and neighbors. Jim was a friend to all in need and was known for his gift of storytelling that was enriched with his terrific sense of humor.
Whether it was a story about his shenanigans with friends growing up in Bartlett, travels with Jackie, or one of his many stories of the escapades in the park, you were sure to leave with a smile on your face and a deeper understanding of how enriching life can be.
Jim’s heart was broken twice, first with the passing of his wife Jackie in 2018 and then his son Scott in May of this year. In addition to his parents, Jim was also predeceased by his sister Celia Dustin and two brothers, Earl and Neal Lane.
He leaves behind his daughter in-law Carol Lane; his daughter Terri Hebert and her husband, Glen; his daughter Dawn Martel and her husband, Scott. His pride and joy in his later years were his grandchildren, Morgan, Elizabeth and Sam Martel, Mason and his wife Kaylee Lane, Robert and his wife Becky DeGrave and his great-grandson, Larry.
A funeral service will be held at the Bartlett Union Congregational Church at 14 Albany Ave. in Bartlett on Thursday, Sept. 15, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Bartlett Union Congregational Church, P.O. Box 132, Bartlett, NH 03812.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.