James Henry Hart, May 26, 1961-Feb. 13, 2023, passed away at his home in Ossipee, N.H., after a short illness at the age of 61.
James was preceded in death by his father Henry Hart and his mother Jean D. Cooley and her husband, Earle C. Cooley.
James is survived by his loving wife Cindy; his stepdaughter Jamie Wetherald and her husband, Tony, of Ossipee, N.H., his stepson T.W. Diamond and his wife, Ashlee, of Utah; his brother Dennis Hart of Brookline, Mass.; sister Kathleen DiFabio and her husband, Michael, of Hingham, Mass.; sister Anne Creed and her husband, Jeff, of Plymouth, Mass.; brother Christopher Cooley and his wife, Michelle, of Marstons Mills, Mass.; his sisters, Mariellen Barry Shields of Florida; Krysten Barry McNeil and her husband, Richard, of North Attleboro, Mass.; Karen Barry and her partner, Nelson, of Marshfield, Mass.; and Jackie Barry of Marshfield. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and by his grandchildren.
Jim was born in Boston and attended school in Foxboro, Mass., and Queens, N.Y. Jim held many unique jobs, he worked at the N.E. Produce Center in Boston, he was a roadie for a rock band, he traveled with a circus and cared for the animals, he worked as a private detective, and he worked at Boston University in the maintenance department before earning his plumbing license and opening his own business.
He was very good with his hands and would help anyone in need. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor. His hobbies were watching sports (all the Boston teams) and listening to music. He loved all types music, but he especially loved Punk. His favorite band was The Clash. James is deeply loved; he will be missed but not forgotten.
Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, followed by a short service at Peaslee Funeral Home at 24 Central St. in Farmington, N.H. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jim Hart to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148
To express condolences, go to peasleefuneralhome.com.
