James Cornelius 'Jim' Sheehan Jr.

James Cornelius “Jim” Sheehan Jr., 82, son of James Cornelius Sheehan and Mary Elizabeth (Marion) Hayden Sheehan, born Sept. 27, 1940, in Stratford, Conn., passed peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Jim’s fiery spirit is carried on by his daughter Colleen Taintor and husband Chris; son Michael and fiancée, Jesse Yabrosky; daughter Emily McIntyre and husband, David; and son Brian and partner, Tobey Solomon-Auger); his son Jim (wife Maria, children Danielle, Jimmy, and Sydney); his sister Marybeth Walsh; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends from every stage of his life, too numerous to name but not to be forgotten.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.