James C. Frangos, O.D., 73, passed away Sunday July 17, 2022, in Conway, N.H.
He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Dover, N.H., the son of Costas and Alexandra (Karanicolopoulos) Frangos. He attended Dover High School and graduated from Berwick Academy. He went on to graduate from UNH with a degree in zoology before obtaining his doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1977.
In 1984, he opened his own practice in Dover on Broadway, later moving to its current location on Portland Avenue in 1994. Interacting with his patients, many of whom he became friends with, was one of his greatest joys.
He tirelessly provided care to the seacoast community for nearly 40 years right up until his passing, as he said he always wanted to do. He had many loyal patients who traveled great distances just to see him. Every summer he also volunteered his time by providing eye exams to the Special Olympics.
An avid hiker and fly fisherman, he climbed many peaks including the Matterhorn in France, the Grand Teton range in Wyoming, and all of New Hampshire’s 4,000 footers. More recently on many weekends he could be found fly fishing the streams and rivers of the White Mountains, and traveled every year to fish the Swift and Lamar rivers in Yellowstone National Park.
A lifelong member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover, his Greek heritage was always very important to him. A recent trip to Greece visiting relatives near Kalamata fulfilled a longtime wish of his.
Members of his family include his wife of 38 years Peggy (Parkhurst) Frangos of Conway, N.H.; three children, Justin Hussey and his wife, Julie, of North Conway, N.H.; Dr. Andrew Frangos and his wife, Jennifer, of Boston; and Lilly Lirette and her husband Adam of Dover; three grandchildren, Allie Hussey, Sawyer Hussey and Emma Frangos; his brother Dennis Frangos of Barrington, N.H.; and sister Paula Maskwa and her husband, Paul, of Somersworth, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home at 621 Central Ave. in Dover. The funeral will be Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 93 Locust St. in Dover. Burial will follow in the Annunciation Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.