Jaime Lee Dorothy Detzer, 37, of Albany, N.H., passed away on Aug. 17, 2021.
Jaime was born in Norwalk, Conn. She lived in Daytona Beach, Fla., Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, before settling in North Conway, N.H., in 1993. She attended Kennett High School, and afterwards Jaime made the Mount Washington Valley her home.
Jaime loved her family, and was a proud mother and fierce supporter of her children. Always moving forward and not worrying about the past, she loved music, was full of life, and danced as if no one was watching. Our Jaime was a gentle soul with a huge heart that loved unconditionally. She loved her job at American Eagle and the friends she made there. She will be missed by all. Please wrap your hearts around our family during this time just as Jaime would have done.
If you’ve ever written an obituary for your child, you realize it’s the most difficult thing in the world and done with tears and a heavy heart. Please keep your friends and family close.
She is survived by her children, Anastasia, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alecia and Jeremy all of Albany; her father Curtis and Cindi Detzer of North Conway; her mother Deborah Detzer and Dave Stone of Conway, N.H.; her siblings Alexandra Detzer and George Mills of Cornish, Maine; Rylie Stone of Conway; and Katja Alexiew of Zurich, Switzerland. She is also survived by grandparents, Muriel Tancrel, Nancy and Malcolm Bell and Melanie Detzer.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Conway Village Cemetery on Washington Street in Conway, followed by a gathering at 167 River St. in Conway. There will be no visiting hours.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
