Ingrid Mrusek, passed away on March 25, 2022, at the age of 87.
Ingrid was born on March 23, 1935, in Gross Gerau, Germany, to Adam and Elli Gescheidle. Her family owned and operated the local movie theater in Gross Gerau, sparking her passion for movies and the arts at an early age.
Ingrid lived through World War II in Germany as a child, and during the war she lost her father, and the family's home and theater was destroyed. She overcame these early losses with personal strength and resolve which she continued to exhibit throughout her life.
She was educated in Frankfurt, Germany, and in 1955 she attended Pittman College, London, England. Ingrid married Ronald Mrusek, who was a member of U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany.
After moving to America, Ingrid and Ronald were eventually transferred to Otis Air Force Base, Falmouth, Mass. Ingrid's mother (Omi) also moved to America shortly there after, and played a pivotal role in helping Ingrid raise her children.
Ingrid, who became a U.S. Citizen in 1963, always demonstrated a strong work ethic, and had a natural aptitude for numbers and finance. After divorce, Ingrid started her career as the owner of The Falmouth Bookkeeping Service located on Depot Avenue in Falmouth.
After a few years she then opened The Golden Swan Restaurant on Main Street which she successfully operated for 27 years. The Golden Swan was a wonderful gathering spot for the locals. The elegant atmosphere and fine dining experience reflected Ingrid's attention to detail. The staff of the Golden Swan were truly an extended family, and continued their close relationships for years.
Ingrid was unselfish with her time, always willing to listen, guide and laugh with her staff. She was referred to as "Miss Ingrid" by all who knew and loved her.
After the sale of her restaurant, Ingrid moved to North Conway, N.H., and continued in the hospitality industry for seven years at the White Mountain Hotel.
Ingrid enjoyed the Falmouth Beaches and could be spotted daily at the end of Elm Road. She was committed to preserving her German traditions at the holidays, always making the family celebrations magical. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Foxwoods Resort.
Ingrid was a devoted mother, who took time from her busy schedule to encourage and support her children to follow their dreams.
She is survived by her three children, Adel Hollum and her husband, Eddie, of North Conway, N.H.; Roger Mrusek and his wife, Andrea, of Red Bank, N.J.; Heidi Mrusek and her partner, Jonathan Spodnick, of Stratford, Conn.; and her four grandchildren, Michael Hollum, Kristen Hollum, Alex Mrusek and Ellie Mrusek, whom she loved very much.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be celebrated by the Rev. Nicholas Pavia at Our Lady of Peace Church in Stratford, Conn. A memorial Mass and a celebration of life will be held in Falmouth, Mass., later this spring.
Donations in her memory may be made to Historic Highfield, Inc. or the American Heart Association.
