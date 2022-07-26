Gregory A. Goldman, 37, of Conway, N.H., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after a brief illness on July 21, 2022.
Greg was completing his Ph.D. at Kansas University and traveling back to Conway when tragedy occurred.
Greg leaves behind his father, Arthur Goldman, and his wife, Lisa Moore; and his mother, Denise Goldman; his brother, Brett and his wife, Allison; and sister, Danielle and their children, Wyatt Adalyn and Nova.
Greg was born Feb. 2, 1985. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy, Wesleyan University, University of Wisconsin and was about to complete his Ph.D. at KU when he died.
Greg was an avid skier in the Mount Washington Valley and enjoyed hiking as well and pretty much everything our beautiful area has to offer.
Greg was a great hockey player in high school and college, a gifted writer and had a great sense of humor with a beautiful smile that would light up any room.
Greg was a huge KU Jayhawks basketball fan. He will be missed by so many aunts uncles and friends. Greg has left us way too soon and will be in our thoughts and prayers forever.
Services for Greg will take place at the Lawyer and Crosby Funeral Home at 1803 Centre St. in West Roxbury, Mass., on Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m., followed by internment at Beth El cemetery in West Roxbury.
