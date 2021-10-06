Gregg Churchill, 70, formerly of Intervale, N.H., and most recently of Cottonwood, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 3, 2021, after a two-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Gregg was born in Mexico, Maine, in 1951, and was educated in the school systems of Maine and New Hampshire, graduating from Gorham High School in 1969.
He received his master's degree in education from the University of New Hampshire and his degree in counseling psychology from Keene State College and Antioch University.
Gregg taught high school for a time, and then went on to work on the hospitality industry. In the summer months, he drove a coach up the world-famous Mt. Washington Auto Road and worked as a ski instructor at Wildcat Mountain during the winter. Many will remember Gregg from those glorious youthful days as a gregarious fellow who was lightning fast with a joke but always kind, humble and non-judgmental of others.
One of the highlights of his counseling career was working at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Rehab facility on the Island of Antigua, where he spent his spare time scuba diving on the crystalline Caribbean ocean.
He also loved riding his motorcycle and, in his later years, he obtained his certification as a technician from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute of Phoenix, Ariz. It was during this time, he discovered the splendor of Sedona, Ariz., and moved there in 2011.
Prior to his retirement in 2014, Gregg was a counselor at Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
His golden years were spent traveling, hiking in the Red Rocks, taking leisurely walks with his beloved dogs, swimming in the pool and tending his many rose bushes.
Gregg was predeceased by his parents, Ivan Churchill and Mrs. Jean Broughton; his brother Jim Churchill; and his sister Sandra Geisel.
He is survived by his two sons, Forrest and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Denver, Colo., and Hunter of Manchester N.H.; Jill, his partner of 17 years; and their two dogs, Jax and Gunther.
Per Gregg's request, there will be no services.
