Gordon L. Johnson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 92 on June 25, 2021, at Bridgton Hospital in Bridgton, Maine, with his wife by his side.
One of nine children, Gordon was born on Oct. 15, 1928, to Lloyd and Lenore (Hayes) Johnson in North Conway, N.H. He attended grades 1 through 8 in his hometown of Jackson, N.H., and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., in 1947.
While still in school, Gordon began working at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson in various jobs, including greenskeeper at the inn’s golf course and caring for the work horses and other animals at the inn and ice cutting. He married Marie MacDonald of Berlin, N.H., on Aug 7, 1950.
They lived in Jackson until early 1951 when they moved to Berlin, where he was hired in his first paper-making position with Brown Company and was employed there for the next 18 years.
In 1969, he accepted employment with International Paper Company. He was part of a small managerial team of paper-makers who relocated to southern California to oversee the hiring and start-up of a paper plant to be built in Oxnard, Calif.
Several years later, the plant was acquired by Procter and Gamble & Gordon was retained as part of P&G’s papermaking managerial team serving in various managerial capacities until his retirement in 1994.
In 1996, he and Marie moved to a golf community in the Tampa Bay area in Florida, spending most summers at their cottage at Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine. They moved to Sweden, Maine in the summer of 2020.
Throughout his life Gordon was involved in civic activities including coaching Little League baseball, serving as PTA President, becoming an Athletic Booster Club member, and presiding as chairman of the board of directors of Point Mugu Federal Credit Union in Ventura, Calif.
Gordon was an avid sports fan all his life, following numerous teams and sports, but he was most passionate about his Boston Red Sox. He and his family were happy when he had a lifetime dream fulfilled when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004 and then again in 2007, 2013 and 2018.
Gordon’s greatest love outside of his family was the game of golf and he was great at it. He won club championships in three different states (New Hampshire, California and Maine). He held the course record for low gross at the Androscoggin Valley Country Club in Gorham, N.H., when it was still a 9-hole course.
In 1997, at the age of 67, he was the 1995 Ventura County Seniors Champion and went on to win the JC Cunningham Seniors Southern California Public links Champion the same year.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 71 years, Marie (MacDonald) Johnson of Sweden, Maine; and their four children, Kristy Lavertue and her husband, Daniel, of Stoneham, Maine, Vicki MacDougall and her husband, John, of Kearsarge, N.H.; Cindy Johnson of Orange, Calif.; and Dane Johnson of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Surviving grandchildren are Nathan Lavertue of Stanfordville, N.Y.; Kate Lavertue of Raleigh, N.C.; Jonathan MacDougall, of Chatham, N.H.; Shane Johnson of Thousand Oaks; Delcey Fleming Love of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Eden Fleming of Anaheim, Calif. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and eight siblings, Gordon was predeceased by an infant son, Jay Gordon Johnson; and a granddaughter, Nicole Marie Johnson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Gordon will be laid to rest a chip shot away from the 12th tee at the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Gordon’s memory to the Kennett High Alumni scholarship fund c/o Kennett Alumni, P.O. Box 2583, Conway, NH 03818.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.