George Ryan Jr. DDS passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2022, surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle with ALS characterized by dignity and appreciation for all who shared this journey with him.
Born on Oct. 21, 1950, in Bronxville N.Y., he was the firstborn of George Ryan Sr. and Blanche Dickinson Ryan, blazing the trail for the seven siblings who were to follow him in their large, close-knit, Irish Catholic family.
George was raised in White Plains, N.Y., and attended Archbishop Stepinac High School. He went on to attain a B.S. in mathematics from Georgetown University and a DDS from Emory University School of Dentistry.
Moving to New Hampshire, he first practiced dentistry in Berlin, N.H., for a year prior to establishing his own dental practice in Conway where he remained for 35 years. Loved by both patients and his dental staff, he was once referred to as the “Tom Brady of dentistry.”
It was some members of George’s dental staff along with outside conspiratory friends that brought an end to George’s bachelorhood. He and his wife Madeleine recently celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Together, they raised two children, a daughter, Grace, and a son, Tim, (both of which are clones of him). George was a lifelong learner with many interests that he was able to further develop after his retirement in 2015.
He was passionate about golf. Though he particularly enjoyed admiring Tim’s golf swing, he had a few golfing highlights of his own. Most notable was making an eagle on the third hole at North Conway Country Club (which he did in front of his parents).
He also participated in the North Conway versus Lisbon “Ryder Cup” traveling to Portugal to compete with similarly talented Portuguese golfers. Also an avid hiker, George completed many of New Hampshire’s 4,000 footers and took part in hiking trips to Italy and Yosemite. In addition he was a lifelong runner, successfully finishing two marathons.
In his non-athletic life George was a lover of books and music, a passion he passed down to his daughter, Grace. He was extremely well-read and a trivia expert of all things music. Attending concerts at Stone Mountain Arts Center and other music halls with family and friends was an activity he was able to enjoy until late in his disease. Photography was another interest that sometimes found him parked on the side of a road at the "golden hour" to take pictures of abandoned houses.
George is survived by his wife, Madeleine Bedard Ryan of Glen N.H.; daughter Grace Ryan of Chicago, Ill.; and son Tim Ryan of Glen. He is also survived by his mother Blanche Ryan of Rye, N.Y.; and siblings Constance Alesse (Mark) of Hampton Falls, N.H.; Hope Ryan of Kittery, Maine; Stephen Ryan (Mary) of White Plains, N.Y.; Peter Ryan (Mary) of Armonk, N.Y.; Kathleen LiCastri (Philip) of Easton, Conn.; and Ellen Ryan (Randy Mason) of Philadelphia, Pa. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father George Ryan Sr. and brother David Ryan.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home, North Conway, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George’s memory to ALS Research Fund, Elijah Stommel, MD, Department of Neurology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03756.
