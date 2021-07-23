Freeport, Maine — Fernande Grimard Chaput was born in Sainte Adrian, Quebec, Canada.
She married the love of her life Lucien Chaput on Oct., 20, 1956. They moved to Conway, N.H., in the fall of 1963.
Fernande was an excellent seamstress, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fernande passed away July 1 after a long illness.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Lucien.
She is survived by her son Sylvain and his wife, Diana, of Richmond, Maine; grandsons, Robert Chaput and his wife, Brittney, of Conway N.H.; Steven Chaput and fiancée, Kim, of Tamworth N.H.; four great-grandchildren, Remmy, Caden, Abigail and Lucien. Also two sisters and two brothers in Quebec.
Private ceremonies are planned.
Condolences may be expressed at funeralalternatives.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.