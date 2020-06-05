Faye Mudgett (Beema) Norcross, 75, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a Cub Scout leader when her boys, Gardner, Bryan and Barry, were young. She worked at Elan Publishing in Moultonborough, N.H., for well over 25 years.
Faye had a great love for her flower gardens. Faye and her husband, Charlie, loved exploring rural parts of Vermont, Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. She especially loved and adored the companionship of her little Shih Tzu puppy, Shelby.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles D. Norcross; her parents Robert and Thelma Mudgett; and a brother Eugene Mudgett.
She is survived by her sons, Gardner L. Norcross and his wife, Susan; Bryan Norcross as well as Barry Norcross and his wife, Dorian, all of Tamworth; as well as her grandchildren, Alicia Norcross Plante and her husband, Martin; Lucas Norcross and Haley Norcross.
She is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Wiggin of Alexandria, N.H., and Marjorie Goodine of Belmont, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Ordination Rock Cemetery in Tamworth, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.