Elizabeth Ann (Dunham) Clow, 78, of Littleton Road, in Monroe, N.H., died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Elizabeth was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Haverhill, Mass., to Cecile (Beaulieu) Murphy.
As a youngster, she attended Haverhill Catholic Schools, yet had to quit school to help support the family. She was always proud of earning her GED at age 61.
On Nov. 20, 1960, she married Bryon W. Clow. She raised her family on the North Shore of Massachusetts. In 1981, she moved to the Conway, N.H., area, and then to Monroe in 2017, to be near to her daughter.
Over the years, Elizabeth worked for many employers. She was employed in manufacturing while living in Massachusetts. While in the Conway area, she waitressed at several restaurants. For 13 years, she was a caregiver at Lakeview Neurorehabilitation in Ossipee, N.H., retiring at age 73.
In her spare time, she enjoyed her flower garden, crocheting, and feeding the birds. As a fan of Law and Order, she never missed a show or a rerun.
She was predeceased by her husband, Byron W. Clow, Jr. on July 11, 2002; a daughter, as an infant, Julie Ann Clow; her mother Cecile Murphy; and a sister, Patricia Forsythe.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Nelson and husband, Jim, of Monroe; two sons, Byron W. “Buck” Clow, III of Gilford, N.H.; and Brian H. Clow Sr. of Las Vegas; three grandchildren, Brian Clow Jr., Kevin Clow and Katherine Clow; and her dog Sweetie Pie.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bath, N.H., with Father Maria Sebastian Susairaj, HGN, officiating.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please go to rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
