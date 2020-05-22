Eleanor “Moe” Morrow, 92, of Glen, N.H., died May 16, 2020.
She was born in Belmont, Mass., on June 4, 1927, the daughter of the late William Morrow and Ellen (Roach) Morrow.
Eleanor sold advertising for 18 years at the Boston Herald and several suburban town papers for another 17 years before retiring to New Hampshire at age 67.
She was a member and first Lady President of the Innitou Ski Club in Glen N.H.; she enjoyed planning club parties and ski trips. Mo also drew up plans for her own chalet a year after a ski trip to Switzerland and Germany, and had her dream home built at the Linderhof Resort in Glen.
She started skiing at Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H., and later got a lifetime pass and skied Wildcat Mountain for many years. She enjoyed ski trip with groups to Europe. A few of her favorite destinations were Zermatt, Switzerland and many out West here in the states.
She enjoyed cruises, traveling to the islands. However, her “best” was to Alaska. She and sister Peg found a trip through the Canadian Rockies interesting and awe-inspiring. When not traveling, Mo enjoyed knitting while watching TV, or reading a good mystery.
She was the twin sister of the late Bob Morrow of Palm Springs, Calif.; sister to Claire Viglirolo and husband, Skip, of Belmont; Rosemary Morrow of West Yarmouth, Mass.; and Peggy Toy of Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was predeceased by sisters, Jean Morrow Poirier of Malden, Mass.; Joan Morrow and Carol Morrow of Belmont.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway, N.H., at a later date and burial in the family plot in Belmont, N.H.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
