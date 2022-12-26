Eileen M. (Hurley) Barker of Eaton, N.H., formerly of Winthrop and Charlestown, Mass., passed away on Dec. 22, 2022.
She was 89 years old. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Robert Barker. Eileen was the cherished daughter of the late Maurice and Gertrude (Sullivan) Hurley.
Eileen attended Salem Teachers College in Salem, Mass., after graduating from Girls High School in Boston. She enjoyed her career as a phlebotomist at Boston Hospital before starting a family.
She was a medical board investigator for the state of Massachusetts after raising her children.
Eileen was very creative and enjoyed community theater, designing costumes for all cast members for a variety of musicals. She was a member of the Winthrop Playmakers.
Eileen was the devoted mother of Jay Dacey and his wife Marylynne of Norwell, Laurie Ann Melanson and her husband Bill of Wentworth, N.H., Robert Barker Jr. and his partner Tim Ostendorf of Eaton, N.H., and Pamela McMasters and her husband Carl of Effingham, N.H.. Eileen was also the guardian of Joel Holley, now deceased.
She was the adored grandmother of Sean Burgess, William and Marykate Melanson and Jack and Katelyn Dacey. Eileen was the dear sister of the late Josephine King and Robert and Maurice Hurley.
Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St. Winthrop, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA. 02215.
