Dorothy E. Farrington Smith, 91, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Oxford, Maine, on Aug. 29, 1930, an only daughter of the late Ralph and Barbara (Poole) Farrington. Her family moved to Lovell when she was 10 years old.
She attended the local elementary school and attended Fryeburg Academy through her junior year. As a young girl, Dorothy worked at the Lake Kezar Country Club as a golf caddy, and she also babysat and cleaned for the Ring family.
When she was 24, she married Everett C. Smith five years her junior. They lived on McNeil Road in North Fryeburg, Maine, with their five children. Years later, they built a house on Pond Road (Icehouse Road) in Fryeburg.
During the years she worked at the Fryeburg Shoe Shop, Hall and Smith, Bailey's Manufacturing, and Western Maine Nursery.
During the 1980s, she loved to go for long rides on their Harley Davidson with friends in tow. She and her husband would go camping on weekends and stop at the Clambake for the fried seafood platter.
They had great stories to tell, especially one about finding a cute German Shepard puppy on a road somewhere in Maine. She went door to door and no one claimed this sweet puppy. She and Everett put him in their saddlebag, brought him home and named him Harley. She loved those happy times and enjoyed life to the fullest.
She is survived by four children, Barbara Perry (Jim) of Conway, N.H.; Melanie Hendrikson of Goldsboro, Tenn.; Roger Smith (Kelly) of North Fryeburg; and Mary Ann Smith (John) of Fryeburg; 10 grandchildren, Teresa, Jeff, Paul, Eric, Jason, Heidi, Amy, Leanne, Nathan and Tom; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Everett, her two sons, Everett and Bryan, her parents; and her five brothers, Ralph, Robert, Lawrence, Richard and James.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Riverside Cemetery in North Fryeburg. A reception will follow at Everett and Lynn's home at 99 Icehouse Road in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.