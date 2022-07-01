Donald R. Wood, 73, of Hampden, Maine, formerly of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by family.
He was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 1, 1948, the son of Raymond and Marie Delph Wood. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1968 where he excelled in sports.
He faithfully served our country as a member of the Army in Korea during the Vietnam conflict. He then graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute and then New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences.
He married Catherine Trott, his high school sweetheart. Donnie worked for Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth, then Conroy-Tully in Portland before coming home to Fryeburg to the family business, Wood Funeral Home. He retired from Wood Funeral Home in 2015.
Donnie was a 50-year member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Pythagorean Chapter No. 169 in Fryeburg, Scottish Rite Masonry and Kora Temple and the Maine Funeral Directors Association.
He loved to travel, spend time with his family, enjoyed large family gatherings and going to the movies. He was a doting, beloved grandfather. Donnie enjoyed life to the fullest.
Donnie is survived by his wife Catherine of Hampden; stepchildren, Steven Tweedie; and Ryan Tweedie and wife, Carrie; brother David Wood and wife, Cathy; sister Dianne Apgar and husband, Stan; sister Deborah Larson and husband, Charlie; brother Douglas Wood and wife, Andrea; sister Dayle Martin; and sister-in-law Gail Wood; four grandchildren, Ellianna Tweedie, Ava Tweedie, Ridge Tweedie and Laura Tweedie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Delph.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at the Expo Center at Fryeburg Fairgrounds with interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg. Family and friends may attend visitation on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Grand Chapter of Maine Order of the Eastern Star, Rheanne Frost, Grand Secretary, P.O. Box 459, Peru, ME 04290 or Gosnell House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.
