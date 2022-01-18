Donald Philbrick, 87, passed away peacefully after a long illness.
Don is survived by Patricia, his wife of 53 years; his daughter Kimberly of Alexandria, Va.; his brother Kenneth Philbrick and his wife, Marty, of Jericho, Vt.; his brother Robert Philbrick and his wife, Lucy, of Conway, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Don is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Susie Philbrick.
Don was born in Conway on Aug. 14, 1934. He was a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway. Don then went on to study electronics at DeVry Institute in Chicago before joining the Air Force in 1954. He served in the Air Force for 22 years. Don had the honor of being deployed at Andrews Air Force Base where he met his beloved wife and served as an electrician on Air Force One during the Johnson and Nixon terms.
Upon his retirement, Don and Pat moved back to the Mount Washington Valley and settled in Eaton. Don and his partner Richard Burnell owned and operated Valley Electronics in South Hiram, Maine, until his retirement in the early 2000s.
Don had a philosophy that you can’t complain about something if you don’t do something about it. Based on that, he ran for public office as a selectman in Eaton where he served 22 years and then for New Hampshire State Representative where he served for 14 years.
Don loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting and camping or just sitting outside enjoying nature. He also loved his Patriots and Red Sox.
Don suffered for many years from effects of Agent Orange from his time in Vietnam. He never lost the spirit to live or continue fighting right up until the end. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or a charity to help disabled veterans live full lives.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway (masks required).
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
