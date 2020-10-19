Poet, inventor, philosopher, father, grandfather and friend Daniel C. Bianchino, 79, of North Conway, N.H., passed away suddenly on Oct. 16, 2020, with his children by his side.
Born in Somerville, Mass., on Aug. 8, 1941, the son of Americo Bianchino and Eleanor (Boland) Bianchino, he attended Sacred Heart School before moving to Florida where he met his first wife Gayle (Wilder) Bianchino.
Daniel was a restless soul and eschewing the corporate life, he moved his family to Intervale, N.H., in 1973, where he was the manager at the Choo Choo Inn, also known as the Fosscroft. The inn burned down in 1973 and the family moved to Dundee road in Intervale.
Daniel had a creative mind and soul. He invented many things, perhaps the invention he is most known for is The Bartlett Pipe, which lights from the bottom. As a poet, Daniel was prolific. He wrote over 15 books of poetry and a play. He loved to be in love. Love and the beauty of the Mount Washington Valley inspired much of his poetry. He was named the Poet Laureate of Bartlett in the 1990s, a title which he took great pride in.
Daniel was one of the most authentic people you could ever meet. He was painfully human and was not afraid to name his flaws. No one was a stranger. Daniel died with 47 years of sobriety and helped countless people in the program of Alcoholics Anonymous. He had a soft spot for people who were struggling and would do all he could to help them find their way in this world. The way he connected with people was one of his greatest gifts. He will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
Daniel leaves behind his son Daniel G. Bianchino of Albany, N.H.; his daughter Christine L. Thompson and her husband, Bob Thompson, of Jackson, N.H.; four grandchildren, Frank Thompson and Jack Thompson of Jackson; and Juliana Bianchino and Carissa Bianchino of Albany; and countless people he considered family.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 that the Dundee Cemetery in Jackson followed by a safe gathering for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, tell your family you love them and vote.
The Furber and White Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
