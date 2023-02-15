Curtis Frederick Tinker Jr., of Center Conway, N.H., a member of the greatest generation passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H.
Curtis was predeceased by his wife Virginia Buchanan Tinker, father Curtis F. Tinker Sr, mother Ruby Waterbury Tinker, and his brother Capt. George G. Tinker.
Curtis was born on Oct. 5, 1925, in New Haven, Conn. He graduated from West Haven High School and upon turning 18 in 1943, Curt enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. In World War II, he served in the Pacific Theater with the 475th Fighter Group. Upon returning home from World War II, Curt entered the University of Connecticut graduating in 1950. Curt met his wife, Virginia, on a cruise to Bermuda and they married in 1955.
In 1958, Curt and Virginia moved to Hazlet, N.J., where they raised their family. Curt was active member at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Keyport, N.J., where he served on its Vestry. He supported the Boy Scouts of America, serving with Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America from 1960 through 1988.
He served on the Chingarora District Committee where he was the Chairman of the Camping Committee. He also attended Wood Badge and went on to serve as Wood Badge Staff earning 3 beads. He was a member of the Monmouth Council Camping Committee and was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1974.
Curt served the on Staff for the 1977 Boy Scout National Jamboree held at Moraine State Park near Butler, PA. In addition, Curt served on the Hazlet Township Environmental Commission and was also the Chairman of the Hazlet Township Bicentennial Committee in 1975-1976.
In 1988, Curt and Virg retired to Intervale, N.H. While retired, Curt remained active in Scouting, volunteering with the Daniel Webster Council, N.H. He also volunteered at Mt Washington Observatory, the Polar Express, and at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for 20+ years.
In 2003, Curt received the “Quality of Life” award from Carroll County, N.H., and the “Spirit of New Hampshire” award from the N.H. Governor for his volunteer work at Memorial Hospital.
In addition to volunteering, Curt liked to travel. His adventures took him to Cathedral Camps in the United Kingdom and other far off destinations including the USSR and China. By far his favorite trip was cruising the Mississippi River on the stern wheel paddleboat Delta Queen.
Curt is survived by his three children, Curtis III and his wife, Linda, of White House Station, N.J.; David and his wife, Mary, of Hazlet, N.J.; and Virginia Tinker Brace and her husband, Richard, of Fredericksburg, Va.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
For those who wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to the Mount Washington Observatory, P.O. Box 2310, North Conway, NH.
