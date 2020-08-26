Betty Boucher, born March 3, 1953, passed peacefully at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on July 14, 2020. She was a longtime resident of East Conway, N.H.
Betty was an active member of the Conway budget committee for 30 plus years. She was an avid hunting and fisher woman.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband Burnham M. Boucher; and her three children, Burnham R. Boucher and his wife, Michelle Boucher, of North Fryeburg, Maine; Michael Boucher of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; Melody Drew and her husband, Harold Drew, of South Chatham, N.H.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She did not want funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, send a donation to Saco Valley Fire Association, 148 North Fryeburg Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
