Anthony Leo LaForge, 90, of Tamworth, N.H., husband of the late Kay (Boughton) LaForge died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by members of his family. Anthony was born in Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 26, 1931, son of the late J. Alfred Leo LaForge and Jennie (Procaccini) LaForge.
He was a graduate of East Hartford High School in Connecticut. Anthony went on to serve our country with the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Leyte before attending the University of Georgia. Upon graduation he started a career in City Planning in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Anthony moved back to East Hartford in 1969 and went to work as the city planner in Rocky Hill, Conn., and left that job in the early 1980s after many years of service.
Prior to his retirement he worked for F.A. Hesketh & Associates for several years, before moving to New Hampshire with his wife Kay where they enjoyed the mountains and lakes. While in New Hampshire he enjoyed being a member of the Lions Club and volunteering at his church.
Anthony was a former Mason, member of the Power Squadron in Florida, and worked extensively with the Cub Scouts, where he won the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed boating, and camping.
He loved spending the holidays and special occasions with his family. He especially enjoyed Christmas Eve Game Night with his grandsons and scratching lottery tickets with them on his birthday.
Anthony loved his morning Dunkin Donuts coffee and Boston cream doughnut as well as his favorite dessert of Maple Walnut ice cream. He was an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Georgia Bulldogs fan.
He leaves his son, Kenneth LaForge and his wife, Lori, of Ellington, Conn.; his daughter Cynthia Caffrey of Louisville, Ky.; his sisters, Ann Spanner and Carol Zimmermann both of Florida; and his grandchildren, Mitchell LaForge, Tyler LaForge and Christina Caffrey.
Funeral service and burial will be private at his request.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.
