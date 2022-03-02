Andrew A. Pevarnek Sr. of South Weymouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 72.
Andy graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H; Boston State College; and New England Broadcast School. He worked in management for John Hancock for over 30 years and was also a longtime employee of the United States Postal Service.
In retirement, he founded Andy’s Sports Cards and Music in Weymouth. He was an avid fan of all four Boston sports teams and a lifelong listener of WBCN. Andy had a passion for music, sports and games. He even attended the original Woodstock. Most of all, Andy cherished his role as a grandfather. He never missed a game, a play, birthday or special occasion. He loved every minute.
He was the son of the late Albert and Gertrude Pevarnek; loving father of Andrew A. Pevarnek Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Hanover, Mass; proud “Grampa” of Gavin, Sophia, Chloe, Nolan and Mason; former husband and best friend of Susan Hoey Ragon; brother of Albert Pevarnek and his wife, Marion, of South Portland, Maine; the late Eric Hutter, the late Ann Clarke, the late Andrea Gray and the late Chris Pevarnek. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Andy also had a special place in his heart for his Shetland sheepdogs.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main St. in South Weymouth. Burial services will be private.
