In 1826, while local Congregationalists were eracting their church on the south side of Main Street, Samuel Thom built his house on the highest point in Conway Village. Off the corner of his front yard, he also built a store, and over the years he invested heavily in his neighborhood. In 1850, he joined with several other local entrepreneurs in construction of the Conway House, across Washington Street from his home. Thom died in 1858, and his son Richard carried on his role as village wheeler-dealer, but his widow sold the house and much of the remaining farmland in 1897.
Fifteen years later, the Conway House burned, leaving the village with no hotel but the rundown old Pequawket House. In 1917, Clarence and Alice Hanson bought the Thom homestead, demolishing the outbuildings and expanding the house into a hotel. Both of them were professional chefs, and they cultivated a clientele on the reputation of their cooking and on the mountain views from the second and third stories of what they called the Presidential Inn. Each room had the name of a different president on the door. Eventually they extended the hotel farther east, doubling the number of rooms.
Prohibition put a severe crimp in the profit margin of the inn, and the Hanson’s finances became so precarious that they eventually sold out to a local corporation that included Frank Kennett and George Stone, the local druggist. That group held onto the inn for nearly a decade, but conveyed it to Fred and Eleanor Hale at the height of the Depression. Fred Hale died, and his widow soon found it too onerous to manage. Paul Dantos bought it from her, and kept the place running into the 1960s. The state redirected Route 16 behind the inn in 1945, and around 1955, Dantos built a shopping center facing the new highway. He also sold a lot to the New England Telephone Company, and another for a gas station alongside the Saco River.
Aspiring and sitting presidents often came to the Presidential to campaign, but in its final years the hotel became a little seedy. Trees occluded some of the views. The carpets in the hallways emitted a faintly unpleasant odor, and some of the ladies one encountered there did not seem to be quite ladies, if you get my drift, although they were much more fragrant than the carpets. It’s a pity Bill Clinton had not yet become president, because a room with his name on the door might have been popular with many of the later patrons — and appropriate to the use.
When Dantos sold the hotel, it quickly changed hands a few times before it was torn down in the spring of 1971. The site remained empty for years, until another little shopping center arose there in the 1980s. That didn’t last long, and the spot has since been occupied by the Echo Group, but clearly nothing is forever.
