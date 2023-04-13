Fryeburg, Maine, was once infested with Bradleys. Robert Bradley arrived in town from Concord at the dawn of the 19th century and established a farm on the north side of Main Street, where he built a 2½-story house just before the War of 1812.
His oldest son, Israel, became the town doctor, with a home and office on Portland Street. The next youngest son, Alexander, kept a law office on the south side of Main, near Portland Street, while living in a house closer to Fryeburg Academy.
Those two sons alone had nearly a dozen children between them, none of whom were especially long-lived. Only Alexander’s son, William, survived past the age of 55.
Alexander Bradley’s wife died of consumption in December of 1861, and he followed her within weeks. It was probably William, the last surviving male Bradley of his generation, who moved his grandfather’s home across Main Street, early in the 1890s, perching it on a new granite slab foundation. There it still sits, at the left in both pictures here.
William was still farming, but as he aged he may have found it easier to make a living by selling off lots from the family land, and before he turned 60 he started taking winter trips to the South.
Bradley Street existed by 1880, making the land behind the side-by-side Bradley houses more valuable as house lots, but William didn’t have much time to market it. He died in 1906, at 63, but at least his grandfather’s house remains in the family.
On the right in the early-1960s postcard photo here stands a house that belonged to Jane Frye, the great-granddaughter of Gen. Joseph Frye. She grew up on her father’s farm, 3 miles north of the village, and lived there into her late 40s, keeping house for her father and her two bachelor brothers.
In December of 1878, however, she was appointed postmistress of Fryeburg. While she held the job, she boarded in the village, where she came to enjoy a more social life. While in Washington visiting her cousin, Sen. William Frye, she met a widowed newspaper editor named Henry Coolidge. They were married in 1886, when she was 56. Having inherited most of her father’s estate, she had the house built on Bradley Street about then, and they may have divided their time between Fryeburg and Washington until he died in 1894.
Jane apparently suffered a stroke in 1899. Local women cared for her at home until about 1903, when she entered a private nursing home in Portland, where she died in 1907. The academy acquired her house.
In March of 1966, shortly after the postcard photo here was taken, the rear portions of the house were torn down and burned, while the front section was moved to Pine Street to become apartments. That summer, Frye Hall was built on the site as a girls’ dorm, and in September the first students moved in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.