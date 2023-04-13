Fryeburg, Maine, was once infested with Bradleys. Robert Bradley arrived in town from Concord at the dawn of the 19th century and established a farm on the north side of Main Street, where he built a 2½-story house just before the War of 1812.

His oldest son, Israel, became the town doctor, with a home and office on Portland Street. The next youngest son, Alexander, kept a law office on the south side of Main, near Portland Street, while living in a house closer to Fryeburg Academy.

