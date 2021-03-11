As in many other backwoods communities, the struggling farmers in the town of Adams, N.H., gravitated toward low-church religious denominations. Like their counterparts in the bony hills of South Conway and Eaton, where flat land was not to be found and soil lay thin between the rocks, the Freewill Baptists found a warm reception among the population.
The political rise of Andrew Jackson galvanized those hardscrabble farmers against the aristocratic Federalists whose champion their town had been named for.
With Jackson’s rise to the presidency, Adams changed its name in honor of the citizens’ newfound political hero. Jackson’s political flavor continued unchanged for a couple of generations thereafter, and it remained compatible with Freewill doctrine. The Baptists had a small church “above the village,” but in the early 1840s, a three-year revival raised so many new members that the congregation outgrew its building and ceased maintaining it.
A non-denominational group incorporated as the Protestant Chapel Association in order to build a church in the village for the use of “all evangelical Protestant churches in good standing,” and it was finished in 1847. The Baptists eventually abandoned their decaying building and started holding their services in the community chapel, which held over 200 people. So numerous were they, and so scattered were the communicants of other denominations, that the village chapel came to be known as Jackson’s Baptist church. When Lavinia Eastman came to Jackson in 1878, she had always been a Methodist, but soon after her arrival she joined the Baptists, “that being the only church in the place.”
As communities prosper, their religious affiliations tend to change. Jackson was one of the first communities to recognize that money could be made faster from rich visitors than from the soil, and the early resort to hospitality income changed the tenor of the town spiritually as well as socially and economically. That change became more pronounced during and after World War II, and by 1949. the Baptist association with Jackson’s church had waned, and people were calling it the Jackson Community Church. Early in 1951, it reorganized, affiliating with the Congregational Church, and three decades later with the United Church of Christ.
The old postcard here predates the construction of Fairlawn Cottage, which is variously cited as dating from 1910 and “circa 1920.” The gravel road turns up to Carter Notch instead of continuing into the village over the 1931-vintage stone bridge. The library — now the former library — which used to sit by the river facing west, had not yet been moved to make way for that bridge. The enlarged church now serves a more comfortable and cosmopolitan congregation. If the old impulse of renaming towns after political favorites were resurrected about now, the building might become known as the Sandersville Community Church.
