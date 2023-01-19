Edwin and Anna Levoy moved to Conway Village from Lancaster before 1910. Anna was an industrious Irish gal, married in her mid-teens and a mother of three at 19, but she was an accomplished pianist and a driving force in her family. Once her last child entered school, Anna launched her own business.

When the Conway House burned, in 1912, the village lost its only real restaurant. Sensing opportunity, Anna opened a cafe in one of Otis Merrill’s houses on the north side of Main Street, between Shaw’s Pharmacy and a little 1800-vintage house where dressmaker Cora Ford plied her trade. The Levoys moved into an apartment in the back of the building while Anna transformed the front into the cafe, installing her mother as chef.

