Edwin and Anna Levoy moved to Conway Village from Lancaster before 1910. Anna was an industrious Irish gal, married in her mid-teens and a mother of three at 19, but she was an accomplished pianist and a driving force in her family. Once her last child entered school, Anna launched her own business.
When the Conway House burned, in 1912, the village lost its only real restaurant. Sensing opportunity, Anna opened a cafe in one of Otis Merrill’s houses on the north side of Main Street, between Shaw’s Pharmacy and a little 1800-vintage house where dressmaker Cora Ford plied her trade. The Levoys moved into an apartment in the back of the building while Anna transformed the front into the cafe, installing her mother as chef.
It was an instant success, and remained so for a decade, but on Friday night, July 6, 1923, the pharmacy caught fire. The mill whistles that once sounded fire alarms were shut down for the traditional July vacation. The fire department had not yet connected its new siren (being so busy with the Fourth of July parade, and all), so the blaze spread beyond control. Flames leaped from Shaw’s to adjacent buildings, incinerating Newton Yeaton’s ice cream parlor, the Conway Cafe, Dora Ford’s dressmaking shop and at least four apartments.
Leon Bolduc bought the sites of the pharmacy, the cafe and the dress shop. About seven years later, he built one long brick structure on that spot for retail space, offices and a new location for his movie theater.
Anna Levoy did not wait so long. Leander Prescott, who lived less than 200 feet from the cafe ruins, sold her a sliver of land between his house and the big store on the corner of Washington Street. Three weeks after the fire, a foundation was in place; three weeks after that, a new little building was finished. The cafe was open for business again before the end of August.
In 1926, Anna extended the dining area to the edge of the sidewalk and added quarters for her family upstairs. Then she bought Prescott’s home and turned it into a rooming house, calling it the Cafe Annex.
Fire brought more grief in August of 1931. Mistaking a can of gasoline for kerosene, Anna’s husband, Edwin, suffered fatal burns while trying to ignite the furnace in the Annex. Anna stayed in business for a few more years, with help from her older son, but around 1936 they leased the cafe to Leo and Armand Simard, of Manchester. A quarter century after Anna opened the cafe, the Simard brothers bought it.
The cafe survived nearly four more decades, with a counter and booths downstairs, a banquet and meeting room upstairs and a bakery out back. A competing diner surfaced at “the” shopping center by 1960, and another arose opposite the high school, but not until the mid-1970s did the village lose the gathering place Anna Levoy gave it.
