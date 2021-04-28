The World Health Organzation has designated this week, April 24-30 as World Immunization Week.
With the theme “Vaccines bring us closer,” World Immunization Week 2021 has a theme to “show how vaccination connects us to the people, goals and moments that matter to us most, helping improve the health of everyone, everywhere throughout life.”
On the WHO webpage dedicated to Immunization Week, people can find videos and other information answering such questions as: Why should I get vaccinated? How do COVID-19 vaccines work?
In launching its campaign to promote awareness of vaccine safety and efficacy, WHO said, “For over 200 years, vaccines have protected us against diseases that threaten lives and prohibit our development. With their help, we can progress without the burden of diseases like smallpox and polio, which cost humanity hundreds of millions of lives.
“Whilst vaccines aren't a silver bullet, they will again help us progress on a path to a world where we can be together again.”
Vaccination is seen as acritical part of the longterm solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO campaign states, “Safe and effective vaccines will be a game changer: but for the foreseeable future we must continue wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding crowds.
“Together, we can end the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve a healthier world for all.”
While COVID-19 vaccines are in the forefront of talk about vaccines these days, there are vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives and preventing an estimated 2-3 million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles.
The World Health Organization notes on its website, “Immunization is a global health and development success story, saving millions of lives every year. Vaccines reduce risks of getting a disease by working with your body’s natural defences to build protection. When you get a vaccine, your immune system responds.”
For more on World Immunization Week, go to www.who.int/campaigns/world-immunization-week/2021
