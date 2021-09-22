CONWAY — As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the anticipation of a busy flu season, Walmart is focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers.
Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, will turn into a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country including the North Conway Walmart.
Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others the pharmacy offers.
According to a news release announcing the wellness day event, Walmart’s goal is to make vaccinations easy and convenient.
Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.
During the free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:
• Flu shots.
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines.
• Affordable immunizations for: measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus and whooping cough (TDAP).
• Wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
For more information or other Walmart Wellness Day event locations, go to Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
