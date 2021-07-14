LEBANON — Dr. Joseph Aronson will give an overview of Parkinson’s Disease and options for care at Dartmouth Medical Center on Friday, July 16, from 2-3 p.m. at the DownTown Gym, 171 Fair St.
Aronson's presentation, which will be available virtually as well as in person, will cover anatomy, common patient profiles and medications, and why Parkinson’s can be difficult to diagnose and treat.
The educational event will cover deep brain stimulation and surgical options for care.
Aronson will cover why someone might choose DBS (deep brain stimulation), who might be a good candidate and why, how the surgery works, and an overview of current scientific evidence.
He will also cover the technology involved in the surgery and what to expect based on the different types of surgery available at Dartmouth.
Anyone interested in the talk may come to the DownTown Gym or call (603) 581-9392 to get a link for the discussion. There will be a question and answer session, and viewer participation is encouraged.
Aronson joined Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in 2016 and is an assistant professor of surgery at the Geisel School of Medicine.
His areas of focus are stereotactic and functional neurosurgery, deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, epilepsy, dystonia and psychiatric conditions. He also specializes in asleep MRI-guided DBS, epilepsy surgery and responsive neurostimulation.
Aronson went to medical school at the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology Program, completed his residency in neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, a fellowship in stereotactic and functional neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, and is board certified in neurological surgery.
He believes the strength of Dartmouth’s programs rely on a close team relationship working closely with patients to achieve their goals.
This applies to patients with Parkinson's Disease and tremor who wish to improve movement abilities, to epilepsy patients who wish to improve their seizures, and to trigeminal neuralgia patients who seek long-lasting relief of facial pain.
