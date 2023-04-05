CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Medicaid Services last week announced the launch of the New Hampshire Smiles Adult Program, which will provide comprehensive dental coverage to adults who have insurance coverage through New Hampshire Medicaid.
Adults age 21 and older with full Medicaid benefits will automatically be enrolled in the program and will receive an ID card from DentaQuest in the coming weeks.
“After years of debate, I am thrilled to see this bipartisan legislation take effect to provide dental benefits for our most vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “It’s something I’ve long supported – and this program makes sure we get the job done in the right way, where costs are sustainable and transparent.”
“This is an exciting time for oral health in the Granite State,” said DHHS Medicaid Dental Director Sarah Finne, DMD, MPH. “We are grateful to our partners and advocates across New Hampshire who have worked tirelessly over the past several years to highlight the importance of preventive dental care as it relates to overall health.”
Covered services will include X-rays and examinations, cleanings, fillings, limited gum-related treatment, tooth extractions and other oral surgeries, and other appropriate general services such as anesthesia.
Coverage is also provided for transportation to dental appointments and support for member oral health through care management. Individuals who qualify for Medicaid under the Developmental Disability (DD) Waiver, Acquired Brain Disorder (ABD) Waiver, and the Choices for Independence (CFI) Waiver, and residents of skilled nursing facilities will have coverage for removable partial and full dentures. The program has a yearly benefit limit and, for qualifying members, cost-sharing on non-preventative and non-diagnostic services.
Enrolled members of the program can call (844) 583-6151, TTY (800) 466-7566, starting April 1st to learn more about their benefits.
For more information and updates, go to the New Hampshire Smiles Program webpage at tinyurl.com/3stc589j.
