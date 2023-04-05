CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Medicaid Services last week announced the launch of the New Hampshire Smiles Adult Program, which will provide comprehensive dental coverage to adults who have insurance coverage through New Hampshire Medicaid.

Adults age 21 and older with full Medicaid benefits will automatically be enrolled in the program and will receive an ID card from DentaQuest in the coming weeks.

