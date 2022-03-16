The Tamworth Foundation recently gave a donation of nearly $5,000 to Starting Point. From left: Tamworth Foundation Board of Directors members Paul Chant, Nina Perry, George Cleveland, Gail Marrone. (COURTESY PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — Starting Point recently received $4,799 grant from The Tamworth Foundation to help remodel of the children's room and teen nook in the organization's shelter.
Starting Point provides services for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The shelter provides a place to stay for up to 13 victims (five adults and eight children) at on time.
Last year alone, Starting Point provided more than 400 bed nights (safe shelter) for victims who resided in Tamworth.
The Tamworth Foundation works to strengthen the community by allocating funds for projects that enhance the lives of Tamworth citizens.
In remodeling children's room and teen nook at the shelter, Starting Point aims to create welcoming spaces and materials for children that support developmental play, and calming spaces for parents and children to curl up and read a book, do homework or work on an art project.
The children's room is also used for program partners to meet with children for therapeutic purposes. Most of all, Starting Point staff note that having a warm and welcoming space for children promotes healing from the traumas they have experienced.
Victims are screened into the shelter if they are considered to be in imminent danger (no court or police involvement are necessary for screening) or if they are homeless due to victimization.
Those in imminent danger are given priority and are never turned away. Due to limited space, alternative safe housing is arranged for victims in imminent danger whenever the shelter is full, and support services are provided to all who request shelter. Services are free and confidential and include transitional housing, financial empowerment, parental and youth services support and personal advocacy.
If you would like to help with the Starting Point children's room renovation, email raetha@startingpointnh.org to learn how you can get involved.
