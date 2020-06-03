CONCORD — Stephanie Couturier, chief development officer of the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross, has been selected to be the the interim CEO of the organization. She took over the post on May 29.
Couturier will lead the direction and coordination of Red Cross Humanitarian Services in Northern New England with federal, state, municipal, corporate and community partners.
“I am honored to have this opportunity,” Couturier said. “I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated volunteers, partners and employees in this capacity in the coming months. Emergencies don’t stop and neither does the Red Cross mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering.”
Couturier brings 14 years of direct nonprofit, community relations, fundraising and event planning experience to the role. She joined the Red Cross as the chief development officer for New Hampshire and Vermont in 2011 and has been serving in that capacity for all three Northern New England states with the merger that came into effect April 6.
“Stephanie has earned the respect, friendship and admiration of Red Crossers within and outside Northern New England. We’re thrilled she’s accepted this interim leadership assignment to support essential mission delivery at this important time,” said Red Cross Northeast Division Vice President Josh Lockwood.
Regional Philanthropy Officer Shannon Meaney will serve as interim chief development officer beginning May 29. In the interim position, Meaney will lead a team of fundraisers and collaborate with leadership on program development and board engagement. She has worked in the non-profit sector for eight years, the past five with the Red Cross.
Powered by more than 1,500 volunteers, the Red Cross in Northern New England in the past fiscal year:
• Helped more than 1,700 people affected by 502 home fires and other local disasters.
• Provided 3,157 services to service members, veterans and their families.
• Taught more than 49,000 people lifesaving skills such as CPR, first aid and AED.
• Installed 6,499 free smoke alarms and made 2,318 homes safer.
• Taught emergency preparedness to 3,190 students.
• Collected 139,700 units of blood.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, an area with a population of more than 3.2 million that encompasses 40 counties and 49,083 square miles.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, go to redcross.org/nne or Facebook at @RedCrossNNE, Instagram at @RedCrossNNE or at Twitter at @ARC_NNE.
