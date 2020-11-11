SCARBOROUGH, Maine — NorDx Laboratories has rolled out a new COVID-19 testing option for patients across much of Maine and Carroll County that does not require a doctor’s referral.
The testing option, which was put into the place Oct. 26, uses the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing method, regarded as the highest quality means for screening for the virus.
Test results are made available in 72 hours or less, and patients can be notified by email.
NorDx is a member of the MaineHealth system of hospitals and health-care providers, of which Memorial Hospital is also a member. Memorial has been offering COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients since August and suggests that before registering for a test, people contact their insurance carrier about coverage and payment.
“NorDx is very pleased to be able to offer these services to our friends and citizens in the community. We use the most sophisticated method for testing, and we hope this will lead to still more screening at a time when COVID-19 is on the rise with the cooler weather of the fall and winter,” said Stan Schofield, president of NorDx.
The NorDx COVID-19 test is designed to detect the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) by identifying the genetic markers unique to the virus.
A request for testing does not require a physician’s order. Anyone who wants a test can go to nordx.org, complete request form and schedule an appointment for collection at locations in Maine and Carroll County.
The COVID-19 test is priced at $105 and is payable via NorDx website’s secure credit card service. NorDx is unable to directly bill insurers for this option.
“Access to these results can play an important role in helping to slow the spread of the disease, providing patients with one more option to consider if they have symptoms or think they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” said Robert Carlson, M.D., NorDx laboratory director.
Carlson emphasized that people should still wear a mask, social distance, practice good hand hygiene and keep surfaces clean along with getting testing when indicated or concerned as the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Part of the MaineHealth system, NorDx is a not-for-profit clinical laboratory based in Scarborough, Maine, and was established in 1976 as the first licensed independent laboratory in Maine.
MaineHealth consists of nine local hospital systems, including Memorial Hospital in North Conway, as well as a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and more than 1,700 employed and independent physicians working together through an Accountable Care Organization.
It is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.
