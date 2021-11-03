FRYEBURG, Maine — Jacqueline Swett, a licensed clinical professional counselor, is opening a private practice at 637 Main St.
Swett uses a collaborative model, working in partnership with clients to address their current concerns as well as any past issues that can keep them from becoming empowered in their lives.
"My training and life experience allow me to be particularly helpful for those who are motivated to change so that they can learn the skills needed to address such issues as depression, anxiety, trauma and major life transitions," she said.
"We will discover together the interpersonal conflicts in the way of you becoming who you truly are as an individual."
Swett graduated from Antioch University New England with a master's degree in dance/movement therapy and counseling and is a licensed clinical professional counselor. She is currently in the process of becoming licensed in the state of New Hampshire to add the credential of licensed mental health counselor.
She specializes in helping men and women create their wellness programs by teaching them evidenced-based cognitive behavioral therapy skills coupled with movement approaches that can help mind/body healing.
"I often will say to my clients, will show you a set of tools, but you get to pick the ones that work for you," she said.
With the sea of offerings for counseling services and the stigma associated with going to therapy, Swett said it can be daunting to try to pick the right therapist for you.
"If we had a physical illness, anyone would readily take this concern to their medical doctor," she said. "The same choice is available when we are taking care of our mental health. Our mind and body are a package deal. We are our brain and body, simply put."
Swett said people have come to her for therapy for the following reasons:
• Low self-esteem keeps them from believing in themselves.
• Anxiety that they can not manage.
• Depression that may be clinical without them knowing the symptoms.
• Past trauma that still gets in the way of functioning at times or makes their lives unmanageable.
• Confusion about the direction in life.
• Major life transitions.
• Difficulties in relationships.
• Body-image concerns.
• Childhood issues not healed.
• Growing up in an alcoholic home.
• Experiencing addiction.
Most people who have experienced a loss of a loved one, divorce, drug-related issues, sexual abuse and other traumas and losses are reluctant to share these experiences.
Swett said, “They tend to move forward with life the best they can. Still, they are hurt inside where it can consume them."
But, she said, "It is strength, not weakness, that is the essence of the work. Therapists are trained in our expertise to work with you professionally in a non-judgemental manner while providing a safe environment to share.”
Swett works with clients from young adults to late adulthood to help them learn how to advance beyond their current concerns, bringing empathy, curiosity and, when appropriate, humor to our sessions.
“Together we will discover the interpersonal conflicts keeping you from who you can be as an individual taking with you the tools for success,” she said.
Sessions are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (207) 337-0309.
