MANCHESTER — New Hampshire Magazine will honor the recipients of its 2021 Excellence in Nursing Awards during a virtual ceremony from 5:30-7 p.m. today.
This year, nurses in 13 vital specialties — such as pediatrics, education and public health — will be recognized. Recipients include nurses from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, NH Covid Alliance Senior Support Team, Manchester VA Medical Center, Granite VNA, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Concord Hospital and Elliot Hospital. To register for the free ceremony, go to nhmagazine.com/excellence-in-nursing.
“The Excellence in Nursing Awards bring light to how critical nursing is to achieving comprehensive health care,” said Rick Broussard, Editor of New Hampshire Magazine. “Nurses go above and beyond to comfort, heal and educate patients and their families, but their contributions often go unrecognized. It’s a pleasure to honor New Hampshire’s remarkable nurses each year.”
In partnership with the New Hampshire Nurses Association, New Hampshire Magazine launched the Excellence in Nursing Awards in 2018 to honor the unsung heroes of the state’s health care community. This year’s nominations included several new categories to honor nurses in New Hampshire, including Front Line/Administrative Nursing Leader, Senior Nurse Leader, and separating a category that was previously combined, Nurse Educator and Nurse Researcher.
The 2021 Excellence in Nursing Award Recipients are:
• Jillian C. Belmont, DNP, FNP, AGACNP, SCRN, lead associate provider, neurology (advanced practice nursing, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Lebanon).
• Lisa Wesinger, RN, BSN, OCN, BMTCN, blood and marrow nurse navigator (ambulatory care nursing, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center — Norris Cotton Cancer Center).
• John Flynn, RN, BSN, Cath/EP clinical critical care nurse (cardiovascular nursing, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center).
• Janet Carroll, RN, CEN, SANE-A, SANE-P, nurse manager — forensic nursing program (emergency nursing, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center)
• Judith Joy, PhD, RN, (front line/administrative nursing leader, N.H. Covid Alliance Senior Support Team).
• Catherine Oliver, BSN, RN, (hospice-palliative care and/or gerontologic nursing, Manchester VA Medical Center)
• Jayme Cutter, BSN, RN, maternal child health/pediatric nurse (maternal-child health nursing, Granite VNA)
• Erin St. Gelais, BSN, RN-BC, CPAN, (medical surgical nursing, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital)
• Jennifer Pletcher, MPH, BS, RN, CEN, PhD candidate, stroke program manager and emergency department educator (nurse educator/researcher, Concord Hospital)
• Jennifer Krueger, BSN, RN, CPN, resource nurse (pediatric and school nursing, Elliot Hospital)
• Evie Stacy, MS, APRN, children/adolescent psychiatric nurse practitioner (psychiatric and mental health nursing, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic).
• Polly Campion, MS, RN, former state representative, (public health nursing).
• Margaret Georgia, MBA, BSN, RN, CCM, director of care management (senior nursing leader, Dartmouth-Hitchcock)
The 2021 Excellence in Nursing Awards are sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (presenting sponsor), Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Granite State College and Rivier University.
Recipients will be featured in the June 2021 issue of New Hampshire Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.