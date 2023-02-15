CONCORD — One in five adults and one in six children experience a mental health condition each year; recent data indicates half of all adults surveyed (51 percent) say they or a family member have experienced a severe mental health crisis.
The pandemic has had a profound impact upon children, youth, young adults and their families with the American Psychological Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and U.S. Surgeon General all declaring that our youth are facing a mental health emergency.
Preventing suicide and improving the mental health of Granite Staters of all ages will take our combined efforts.
The Point32Health Foundation has announced a two-year, $200,000 donation to help NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provide statewide support, education and advocacy for Granite Staters affected by mental illness and suicide.
This gift is part of an overall two-year, $1 million commitment to NAMI state organizations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
“Every community has unique mental health needs and NAMI is committed to engaging with all communities to provide relevant and meaningful resources,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president, Point32Health Foundation, and vice president, Corporate Citizenship, Point32Health. “Their educational and advocacy programs play a critical role in eliminating barriers and reducing stigma.”
“This transformational gift from the Point32Health Foundation will be critical in helping NAMI New Hampshire to address the mental health crisis in our state,” said Susan Stearns, executive director for NAMI NH. “These funds will allow us to enhance our work supporting and advocating for people impacted by mental illness and suicide, helping to create lasting systems change that improves and saves lives. We find ourselves faced with an all hands on deck moment and are so grateful to the Point32Health Foundation for standing with us and our loved ones.”
NAMI New Hampshire is a grassroots organization working to improve the lives of all people affected by mental illness and suicide through support, education and advocacy.
For information about free mental health support and resources available from NAMI New Hampshire, go to NAMINH.org.
Point32Health Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone, building on a tradition of service and giving at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. Additional information can be found at Point32HealthFoundation.org.
