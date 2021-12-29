Have you ever wanted one central place to find all the resources you are looking for? The Mt. Washington Valley Age-Friendly Community Task Force recently announced that it has created such a comprehensive directory.
The Aging Services Resource Guide for Carroll County was developed by a volunteer Community Connections Working Group, with the goal of making it available and well-known throughout Mt. Washington Valley and beyond.
The guide offers resources in six general areas:
• Connecting with services in local towns and the state.
• Health Programs.
• Housing and Residential care.
• Nutrition and Food resources.
• Recreation, Fitness and Clubs in the Mt. Washington Valley
• Transportation.
With this guide, people will be able to easily access phone numbers and websites of a wide array of services that will assist you in most areas of need.
All the local libraries have the guide information in their senior resource areas. The link to the guide is at gibsoncenter.org/mwv-age-friendly-community. Click on the green tab. An alternative is to go to the Gibson Center for Senior Services website at gibsoncenter.org and click on the top "Age-Friendly" tab and then go to the resource guide.
Volunteers created the guide and note they are aware that there may be omissions or corrections. The guide will be updated periodically and people are encouraged to email any corrections or possible additions to resourceguide@gibsoncenter.org
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities is an affiliate of the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program, an effort launched in 2006 to help cities prepare for rapid population aging.
Membership in the AARP Age Friendly Communities Network provides a framework for assessing and improving the region’s ability to become more age-friendly. The framework is based on the WHO’s domains of livable communities. These include community connections, health, housing, outdoor spaces and transportation.
Using the AARP Livable Community Framework, the mission is to combine the talents and resources from all 12 towns in the Mount Washington Valley to further develop the valley as a place for people of all ages and abilities to thrive. Towns participating are Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Fryeburg, Maine, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Ossipee, Madison and Tamworth.
The group's vision is that citizens of all ages can say they would rather live here than anywhere else. If you would like to be involved in this initiative or have questions contact agefriendly@gibsoncenter.org
