CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will be holding its second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the hospital on Saturday.
Kids and adults who received a first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine dose at Memorial Hospital’s Nov. 13 can get their second shot at that time.
Like the first, this drive-thru event is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s main parking lot on Route 16 in North Conway.
While the focus is second doses for ages 5-11, others eligible for first or second doses or boosters are welcome.
“There was such a good turnout at the first clinic Nov. 13, and the kids were great at getting their vaccines,” said Memorial’s Emergency Management Coordinator Will Owen. “I am really looking forward to seeing everyone again and having them fully vaccinated.”
Owen said characters from Pirates Cove in North Conway will be on hand to say hi to children and Trails End Ice Cream, located in Settlers Green Outlet Village, will have coupons for kids getting vaccinated.
Vaccines are administered by Memorial Hospital staff. It is recommended participants download and complete registration and consent forms in advance by visiting memorialhospitalnh.org/kidsvax. Children under 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
Vaccines are now available for anyone from age 5 and up. Children age 5-11 receive a lower dose Pfizer vaccine, which was approved by the Centers for Disease Control in early November.
The CDC now recommends that everyone age 18 and older get a booster shot — at least six months after completing their primary vaccination series with either the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or at least two months after getting the single Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Plans to give booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds are now going through the approval process.
According to the CDC, reactions reported after getting a booster shot were similar to those of the two-shot or single-dose primary series. Some people experience headaches, tiredness and similar flu-like symptoms; others have little or no reaction.
The hospital also continues to run its vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said the clinic continues to see about 300 people per day.
“It’s still brisk but the numbers seem to have leveled off,” he said. “It’s not as crowded continuously as we have been.”
Hospital staff continue to recommend that people make appointments by calling (603) 356-0673 or by going to vaccine.mainehealth.org. Making an appointment helps staff plan and helps people avoid a wait, but walk-ins are accepted.
The Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic is located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Kershner noted that while vaccinations do not always prevent COVID-19, they have been shown to greatly reduce the risk and in most cases prevent the more serious illness the virus can cause, as well as “long-COVID” health issues that persist for months, hospitalizations and death.
He also said vaccinations protect not only individuals but the people they come in contact with, lessening the chance of people who are at greater risk from getting the disease.
He added, “This is now a preventable disease.”
