PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth is making a $500,000 investment in health-tech innovation over the next three years by partnering with the Roux Institute at Northeastern University and Northern Light Health in The Future of Healthcare Founder Residency.

The Roux Institute in Portland, Maine, is designed as an engine of innovation, talent–building and economic growth for Portland, Maine, and northern New England. The institute partners with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create graduate education and research programs to prepare the workforce to stay agile and thrive in a competitive landscape powered by artificial intelligence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.