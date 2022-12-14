PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth is making a $500,000 investment in health-tech innovation over the next three years by partnering with the Roux Institute at Northeastern University and Northern Light Health in The Future of Healthcare Founder Residency.
The Roux Institute in Portland, Maine, is designed as an engine of innovation, talent–building and economic growth for Portland, Maine, and northern New England. The institute partners with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create graduate education and research programs to prepare the workforce to stay agile and thrive in a competitive landscape powered by artificial intelligence.
The Future of Healthcare Founder Residency provides health-tech entrepreneurs access to funding, mentorship opportunities and clinical spaces.
This first-of-its-kind program aims to bring 30 early-stage health-tech companies to Maine over the next three years, providing them with funds, expert advice and clinical environments to test their ideas.
Founders receive a $50,000 investment and spend 12 months working out of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University to develop, vet and trial creative solutions to complex problems facing Maine’s health-care industry.
MaineHealth will not only provide some of the funding but also its health-care expertise and access to clinical spaces where founders can trial their ideas. MaineHealth patients will benefit from early access to cutting-edge care, and MaineHealth will have an equity stake in successful businesses.
“Innovation is a core value for MaineHealth and key to supporting our vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” said Susan Ahern, Vice President of Innovation at MaineHealth. “We are excited to support those looking for tomorrow’s novel solutions to complex problems our care team faces every day.”
The first cohort of Founders will begin their residency in Spring 2023.
Learn more about the program here.
The Roux Institute, as an R1 global research university, is nurturing an environment for high-impact research and innovation in computer and data science, digital engineering, the advanced life sciences and medicine, and other tech fields. For more information, go to roux.northeastern.edu.
MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system made up of of nine local health systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, including Memorial Hospital in Conway, and eight hospitals in Maine. For more information, go to mainehealth.org.
