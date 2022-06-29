AUGUSTA, Maine — The Janet Mills Administration last Friday announced that it has begun issuing one-time payments to eligible Maine behavioral health providers totaling $15.4 million in state funding to address immediate needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor proposed this initiative in March and the Maine Legislature passed it in its bipartisan budget.
The policy, which was developed in collaboration with behavioral health and targeted case management providers, supports assertive community treatment for those with serious and persistent mental illness, targeted case management for individuals with behavioral health needs, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other special health-care needs, outpatient therapy for children and adults, and children’s residential care through one-time supplemental payments.
The purpose of the payments is to offset pandemic-related losses, reduce utilization of hospital emergency departments for behavioral health crises, meet increased demand due to the long-term mental health effects of the pandemic, and stabilize and help reduce wait lists for community-based services.
These one-time pandemic-related payments, issued to providers between June 23 and June 30, are part of the governor’s investment in Maine’s behavioral health system. As passed by the Legislature, the governor’s supplemental budget ($65 million including other initiatives) and the biennial budget ($112 million), along with the Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Plan’s bonus payments for behavioral health workers funded by the American Rescue Plan ($53 million), invest $230 million in state fiscal years 2022 and 2023 in behavioral health to support the workforce, capacity and resilience of providers as well as sustainable MaineCare rates into the future.
The governor has included investments in behavioral health in every one of her budget proposals.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of Maine people, increasing the need for services at the very same time that it exhausts the hardworking professionals who provide these services,” said Governor Janet Mills. “This investment aims to stabilize our behavioral health system in the short-term as my administration advances the critical structural reforms that will improve and strengthen the system in the long-term. Fundamentally, we must ensure that our behavioral health providers are paid adequately in order to provide high-quality, widely available services for Maine people. These initiatives are an important step in that direction.”
Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of Health and Human Services, said, “This unique stop-gap funding will help stabilize the system as we work toward long-term reforms to strengthen community-based and crisis behavioral health services for Maine people.”
