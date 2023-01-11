AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is urging Maine residents who lack affordable health insurance to sign up by the deadline of Sunday, Jan. 15, for a 2023 health plan through CoverME.gov, Maine’s health insurance marketplace.
At CoverME.gov, Maine people can compare private plans, apply for financial assistance, and enroll in a 2023 health plan. Health plans offered on CoverME.gov provide quality, comprehensive insurance that protects consumers if they have an accident or major illness and fully pays for preventive screenings for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. This year, more Maine people than ever can get financial help to afford their plans.
The open enrollment period for CoverME.gov, which began on Nov. 1, 2022, ends on Sunday. After that, Maine people can enroll in 2023 coverage only if they experience a life event that qualifies them for a special enrollment period — like losing insurance through a job, a change in marital status or having a baby.
DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew on CoverME.gov people may find “options that may be more affordable than you think and will protect you and your family’s health and budget in 2023.”
Maine people can take advantage of additional federal financial assistance to lower the cost of their insurance plans. As a result of the extension of additional assistance provided by the American Rescue Plan, 13 million Americans nationwide will save an average of $800 per year on their health insurance, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In 2022, more than 80 percent of consumers received financial assistance through CoverME.gov.
In addition, a new federal rule fixing the so-called “family glitch” means that more family members of Maine workers offered unaffordable job-based insurance will be eligible for financial assistance through CoverME.gov in 2023. Even those who were ineligible in the past should apply for financial assistance and see what savings they could qualify for this year.
Consumers who already have a plan through CoverME.gov are automatically re-enrolled in their current plan or the most similar offering from their health insurance carrier. However, people are still encouraged to update their family and income information and make sure they are enrolled in the right plan for their 2023 health needs and budget.
With the Plan Compare tool, consumers can see what plans will work best for their health needs and budget before they sign up for an account or complete a full application. The tool also allows consumers to check whether their preferred health-care providers are included in each plan’s network, and to view information about coverage and out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs.
This year, CoverME.gov offers individual plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and Taro Health.
As of Saturday, Jan. 7, 62,439 Maine people have selected plans for affordable health coverage in 2023. This includes 8,345 new consumers and 54,094 returning consumers. A total of 118,351 users have visited CoverME.gov and 30,293 have used the Plan Compare tool.
Enrollment declines starting in 2017 were reversed in 2022 after the first CoverME.gov open enrollment period run fully by the DHHS Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Free enrollment assistance is available online, over the phone and in person to help consumers find the plan that fits their health needs and budget for 2023. Find help at CoverME.gov/help or call (866) 636-0355/TTY 711 (for languages other than English, choose option 4).
The Consumers for Affordable Health Care HelpLine is available toll-free at (800) 965-7476.
Maine residents applying through CoverME.gov who are eligible for MaineCare will have their application sent to MaineCare for review. Eligible Maine people can enroll in MaineCare at any time of year.
