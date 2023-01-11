AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is urging Maine residents who lack affordable health insurance to sign up by the deadline of Sunday, Jan. 15, for a 2023 health plan through CoverME.gov, Maine’s health insurance marketplace.

At CoverME.gov, Maine people can compare private plans, apply for financial assistance, and enroll in a 2023 health plan. Health plans offered on CoverME.gov provide quality, comprehensive insurance that protects consumers if they have an accident or major illness and fully pays for preventive screenings for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. This year, more Maine people than ever can get financial help to afford their plans.

