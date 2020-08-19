SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Behavioral Healthcare, the state’s largest provider of mental health services, recently announced the appointment of Kelly Barton as its new president.
Maine Behavioral Healthcare is part of the MaineHealth system of hospitals and health-care service providers that includes Memorial Hospital in North Conway. It is a not-for-profit organization serving more than 20,000 children, adolescents and adults at over 30 locations throughout southern, western and mid-coast Maine, providing a continuum of coordinated mental health care from outpatient community offices to inpatient acute care.
Barton joins Maine Behavioral Healthcare after having served as vice president, integrated primary care at Community Health Network in Indianapolis.
Barton is an experienced senior health-care executive. Much of her career has been focused on behavioral health services, but she also has a diverse background in health-care management, and she is especially experienced with integrating behavioral health into comprehensive health-care networks.
“All of us were impressed with her authenticity and collaborative style,” said Rich Petersen, president of MaineHealth. “In Kelly, we get an executive who brings both a commitment to continuous improvement and a belief in empowering teams to achieve goals.”
Barton began her health-care leadership career at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., as a compliance and health information manager for behavioral health. Over 15 years at Gundersen, she worked in roles with progressively greater responsibility, including as vice president, clinical operations from 2012 through 2016. In 2016, she joined Community Health Network as the chief operating officer of its Northern Division and in 2018 assumed her role overseeing all integrated primary care.
“I found Kelly to be dedicated and passionate about the role of behavioral health in creating healthy communities,” said Geoffrey Green, chair of the Maine Behavioral Healthcare Board. “We are very fortunate to have her joining us as our next president.”
Barton said she sees Maine Behavioral Healthcare as playing an essential role in MaineHealth’s pursuit of its vision of “working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.”
“Health systems must provide strong, integrated behavioral services if they hope to improve care across the system,” said Barton. “Maine Behavioral Healthcare is uniquely and well positioned to bring these services to the communities served by MaineHealth, and I’m excited about the opportunity to lead an organization committed to that cause.”
Barton will start in her new role as president of Maine Behavioral Healthcare in early October. She replaces Steve Merz, who left the organization last fall to pursue a consulting career.
Learn more about Maine Behavioral Healthcare at mainebehavioralhealthcare.org.
