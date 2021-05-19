Clinic for deaf and hard of hearing in Manchester
LANCASTER — The states of New Hampshire and Vermont are partnering with the North Country Health Consortium to host a one-day, single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinic at the Lancaster Fair Grounds.
In addition, the state has partnered has partnered with Elliot Health System to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families and/or caregivers on Saturday in Manchester.
Appointments for the Lancaster vaccination clinic are strongly encouraged but walk-ins will not be turned away.
The site will be open from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, and more than 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are available.
Reserve your spot online at vaccines.nh.gov or healthvermont.gov/myvaccine. To make your reservation by phone in New Hampshire call 2-1-1 or (603) 271-5980 and in Vermont call (855) 722-7878.
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older. Those age 12-17 are not eligible to be vaccinated at this Johnson & Johnson clinic.
Individuals that schedule an appointment and receive their vaccine at the clinic will receive a free-admission coupon to be used for the upcoming 2021 Lancaster Fair, scheduled Sept. 2-6. The coupon is good for one general admission ticket not including admittance to the paid grandstand shows.
The coupon will only be issued at the time of vaccination.
When signing up online, search for Lancaster NH or 03584.
Lancaster Fair Grounds is located at 516 Main St. in Lancaster.
Elliot Health System clinic
The clinic for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families and/or caregivers will be held on Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Elliot Health System, 275 Mammoth Road, in Manchester.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this clinic and the second dose will be scheduled for June 12. The clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older (minors need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian). American Sign Language interpreters will be provided. Vaccine recipients only need to bring an ID, if they have one.
“We are grateful to work closely with our community partners to meet the vaccine needs of all people in New Hampshire,” said Kirsten Durzy, DPHS COVID-19 vaccine equity branch director. “We are committed to working to eliminate barriers to vaccine as we look forward to the end of this pandemic and getting back to the things we miss most, like gathering with others.”
“Elliot Health System is honored to collaborate with the DHHS to develop and implement an accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinic for our deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing community members,” Elliot Health System Manager of Language Services and Accessibility, Kimberlee Pelkey stated. “By hosting a clinic with barrier free access to communication and information, we hope to create a setting where community members feel comfortable and welcomed, aligning with Elliot’s goal of achieving health equity for all those we serve.”
To date, DHHS has vaccinated more than 35,000 people through its equity allocation across the state.
To register for the clinic, call (603) 271-9097 or (603) 546-7882 (video phone), or email equityvaccine@dhhs.nh.gov with your name and birthdate by May 19.
