LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and West Health recently announced that they will provide telehealth services and geriatric emergency department training, education and other resources to four rural hospitals in a two-phase “hub and spoke” approach.
The first two hospitals to receive telemedicine support from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will be Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., both members of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system.
Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont and Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vt., will be brought on in Phase 2.
All four spoke sites will gain access to supplemental telehealth services provided by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with an emphasis on geriatric nursing, transitional care management and support of on-call geriatricians.
These new partnerships will enable the four hospitals to earn national accreditation as Level 2 geriatric emergency departments from the American College of Emergency Physicians.
“Our location in the Upper Valley positions us right between New Hampshire and Vermont, which have two of the most rapidly aging populations of all 50 states,” said Michael Lynch, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Alice Peck Day. “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the need for telemedicine services and quality critical access hospitals more than ever, especially for elderly people who may struggle to get to doctor’s appointments or to a hospital in an emergency.”
The initiative is the latest to emerge from a 2019 three-year research collaboration between West Health, a family of non-profit organizations working to lower health-care costs to enable successful aging, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
Other initiatives have included the creation of the nation’s first Level 1 accredited rural geriatric emergency department within Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Its completion is expected in early 2021. Nearly 200 hospitals have received geriatric emergency department accreditation in the United States; nationally, only 12 hospitals have achieved Level 1 accreditation, all of which besides Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are in urban areas.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 46 million seniors live in the United States with about 1 in 5 residing in rural areas where access to health care and transportation may be limited. Older adults account for about 20 percent of all emergency department visits and are more likely to have multiple chronic diseases and suffer from cognitive issues, social isolation, loneliness, poverty and food insecurity than their younger counterparts. Northern New England is home to one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the country.
“Geriatric emergency departments promote best clinical practices for older adults, create a more positive and sensitive physical environment and help improve health outcomes, better coordinate care, and reduce costs,” said Shelley Lyford, president and chief executive officer of West Health. “We are pleased to be working with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to extend its reach to rural hospitals and bring the power of geriatric emergency care and telehealth to more patients throughout the region."
“We are in a unique situation at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, as the two states we serve have large populations of older adults,” said Scott Rodi, MD, chair of emergency medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. “When we partnered with West Health to create our GED program, we knew that working with critical access hospitals in our region would be the key to delivering the best, most comprehensive care to this population.”
The lessons learned from these collaborations will enable Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and West Health to determine the effectiveness of using telemedicine to extend geriatric emergency care to other rural hospitals across the country.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, New Hampshire’s only academic health system and the state’s largest private employer, serves a population of 1.9 million across northern New England. The Dartmouth-Hitchcock system trains nearly 400 residents and fellows annually and performs world-class research in partnership with the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt.
Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations dedicated to lowering health-care costs to enable seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence. Learn more at westhealth.org and follow @westhealth.
