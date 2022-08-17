Micheal-Peterson.jpg

Michael Peterson is the president of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — After a quiet July, local health officials saw a slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases last week but said the numbers are still low. The region’s first monkeypox vaccines are scheduled to arrive this week at Coos County Family Health Services.

The Androscoggin Valley Community COVID-19 group met Thursday for the first time since June 30 to share information and data.

