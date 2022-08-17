BERLIN — After a quiet July, local health officials saw a slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases last week but said the numbers are still low. The region’s first monkeypox vaccines are scheduled to arrive this week at Coos County Family Health Services.
The Androscoggin Valley Community COVID-19 group met Thursday for the first time since June 30 to share information and data.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson said after a quiet summer, the hospital had 10 positive cases in the emergency department last week. He said four positive of the cases were on Saturday, noting things were busy in the emergency room with the ATV festival that weekend. Peterson said there was one positive COVID-19 patient in the medical-surgical unit but none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
He said one staff member was out with COVID. With relatively low volume, he said the hospital was stable and in a good place.
Coos County Family Health Services COO Valerie Hart said her report was similar to the hospital’s.
“We have seen more activity in the past week. It's not tremendous activity, but it's certainly a little bit more than what we have been experiencing,” she said.
Since the group last met, she said Coos County Family Health Services has performed 42 tests for COVID-19 and 13 came back positive. Eight of the 13 were given oral antiviral treatment. Hart said the health center has three staff members out with COVID.
