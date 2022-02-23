CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is advising consumers not to use certain Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas due to an ongoing investigation of cronobacter and salmonella infections in infants who have consumed the product.
There have been no reported illnesses in New Hampshire associated with this investigation. The FDA, CDC, and public health and regulatory officials in several states (including Minnesota, Ohio and Texas), are investigating complaints that include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infection and one report of Salmonella Newport infection.
All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich., facility. Testing within the Sturgis facility identified several environmental samples that were positive for the Cronobacter sakazakii, but there were no detections of Salmonella Newport.
No finished or distributed product has tested positive for either of these bacteria.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if all of the following are true:
• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.
• The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2.
• The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
The product code is printed on the product packaging near the expiration date. Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by the advisory. The advisory also does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. According to the state advisory consumers should continue to use all product not covered by the advisory. Parents and caregivers can go to similacrecall.com and enter the code found on the bottom of the infant formula package to see if their product is included in the recall.
Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but infection can be severe in infants. The first symptoms of infection in infants usually include a fever, poor feeding, crying and irritability, and very low energy.
If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, you should notify your child’s health-care provider and seek medical care for your child right away.
To report a suspected illness associated with this investigation contact the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496.
For further information, go to tinyurl.com/2p8t3um2, tinyurl.com/yck7xm3c or tinyurl.com/bde9wkfx.
